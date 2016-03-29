Get the kids involved

If you have kids aged between six and 12 and you would like them to get involved in something creative over the Easter holidays, the ARTos Foundation will offer this year’s Spring Kids University from April 25 to 28.

Through a series of participatory workshops all children involved will gain knowledge and experience which will help them achieve critical thinking, become more creative and confident while also aiding them to mould their own character.

Kids University is a workshop for curious and charismatic children, which has been taking place at the ARTos Foundation since 2005. Every winter, spring and summer, educators and professionals from the fields of the arts and sciences create a specially designed programme where children have the opportunity to develop both of their brain hemispheres: the creative hemisphere and the logical hemisphere to help them envision and materialise their dreams through creative expression, scientific knowledge as well as the strengthening of self-confidence.

For the 2016 trilogy, Kids University partners up with the Creative Europe Programme ARTECITYA 2014 – 2018 for a series of actions focusing on the transformation and improvement of our own districts and neighbourhoods.

The Spring Kids University will get the kids inspired by introducing aspects of architecture, technology, science and social impact. The children will have the chance to plant trees and herbs and also use discarded and re-usable material to make furniture, which will then be installed around the city.

The workshop begins at 8.30am and ends at 1pm but children can be at ARTos Foundation from 7.30am until 2.30pm and engage in creative activities with the instructors.

Registration must be completed until April 22 by calling 99-611159 or 22-445455.

Spring Kids University

A series of workshop for children from 6-12 under the themes architecture, technology, science and social impact. April 25-28. ARTos Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30am-1pm. €100/ €80 for siblings. Tel: 99-611159 or 22-445455