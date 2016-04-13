Man United spoil West Ham party to reach FA Cup semis

Manchester United gate-crashed West Ham United’s FA Cup farewell party at Upton Park with an invigorating 2-1 victory on Wednesday to book a semi-final berth against Everton.

A sensational goal from teenager Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini’s close-range effort, both in the second half, settled the quarter-final replay after the sides drew the first game 1-1 at Old Trafford.

The scene was set for a momentous 155th and final FA Cup tie at the Boleyn Stadium which West Ham will soon swap for the Olympic Stadium but after a promising start it was the visitors who rose to the occasion.

Rashford deservedly put United in front after 54 minutes with a pinpoint curler from the edge of the area and Fellaini bundled in Anthony Martial’s cross 13 minutes later.

James Tomkins’s header set up a tumultuous climax in which Andy Carroll headed narrowly over and David de Gea made a sensational save from Emmanuel Emenike as United hung on to keep alive their hopes of ending a disappointing season with a trophy.