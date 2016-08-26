AEK stranded in Czech Republic, fixture postponed

The weekend fixture between AEK and Ethnikos has been postponed, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) said on Friday.

The decision was taken after a technical problem grounded the airplane that was going to fly AEK back from Prague, where they were beaten 3-0 by Slovan Liberec in the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday night.

The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported that AEK were expected back on the island on Friday night.

The Larnaca team was scheduled to play Ethnikos on Sunday.

A new date will be set later, the CFA said.

Cyprus football championship fixtures:

Saturday:

Doxa v AEL 6pm

Anagennisi Derynia v Omonia 7pm

Apollon v Aris 7pm

Anorthosis v Nea Salamina 8pm

Sunday:

Karmiotissa Polemidion v AEZ Zakakiou 6pm

APOEL V Ermis 8pm