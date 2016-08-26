Authorities to check children’s clothing shops for hidden dangers

The competition and consumer protection service announced on Friday the launch of a campaign to identify and remove dangerous children’s clothing from the market.

Officials of the service will check between Monday and the end of September more than 100 shops island wide. The move comes after complaints of injuries of children caused by clothing, the service said.

“Apart from the chemical risks that materials may present and the existence of small ornaments on the clothing which can be easily detached and swallowed, the presence of cords is the main reason for the withdrawal of children’s clothing from the market,” an announcement said.

Cords can cause serious injuries, even deaths.

“Accidents have been recorded during children’s activities caused by the entanglements of cords found on clothing, getting caught on slides, doors, trees, and other points. Cases have also been recorded where elastic cords were pulled and catapulted causing injuries to the face and other body parts,” it said.

The consumer protection service said it has also prepared an informative flyer which will be distributed to paediatric clinics, playgrounds, maternity wards, and other places.