Cabinet reappoints Kalogirou as CySEC chairwoman

August 26th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Cabinet reappoints Kalogirou as CySEC chairwoman

CySEC boss Demetra Kalogirou

The cabinet on Friday reappointed on Friday Demetra Kalogirou to the post of Chairwoman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission for a period of five years, from September 15, 2016 to September 14, 2021.
The cabinet also reappointed Anastasia Anastasiadou and Andreas Kleanthous as members of the Council of CySEC also for a five-year term.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close