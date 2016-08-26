The cabinet on Friday reappointed on Friday Demetra Kalogirou to the post of Chairwoman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission for a period of five years, from September 15, 2016 to September 14, 2021.
The cabinet also reappointed Anastasia Anastasiadou and Andreas Kleanthous as members of the Council of CySEC also for a five-year term.
Cabinet reappoints Kalogirou as CySEC chairwoman
