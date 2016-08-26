Witness history’s most famous defence. The performance of Socrates Now narrates Socrates’ famous trial in Athens where he was sentenced to death, accused of religious nonconformity and the corruption of youth.

This theatrical production by the Greek Theatre of New York (Elliniko Theatro), which has been presented in more than 20 countries and seen by over 250,000, is coming to Cyprus on September 1.

Socrates Now presents an opportunity to find out more about this famous philosopher while the interactive performance by Emmy-award winner Yannis Simonides also encourages audiences to consider their own critical thinking in today’s world, indicating the timelessness of Socrates’ philosophy.

Thus, an integral part of the performance is the open discussion with the audience that follows which focuses on political and philosophical issues underlying Socratic thought, touching at the same time on important issues of today.

As part of the production, the Socratic ethics are presented in an accessible and engaging manner throughout the performance, as the philosopher not only reviews the motives and charges against him, but speaks of the death and immortality of the human soul. Throughout the 90-minute solo performance, Yannis Simonides channels the eccentric personality of the philosopher and offers a profoundly social, political, but above all human work with captivates audiences with the humour, immediacy and simplicity of its theatrical rendition.

Simonides was born in Istanbul and raised in Athens. He is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Drama. Simonides has been awarded an Emmy by the American Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and has been named Ambassador of Hellenism by the city of Athens for his lifelong service to Greek arts and letters worldwide.

Socrates Now

Solo performance by Yannis Simonides as part of the Kypria International Festival 2016. September 1-2. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia, September 3. ETHAL Theatre, Limassol, September 5. Palia Ilektriki, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10/5. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212