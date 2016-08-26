Just over 14 per cent of unemployed in Cyprus found a job between Q4 2015 and Q1 2016

Some 14.3 per cent of people unemployed in Cyprus found a job between the last quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016, according to Eurostat.

Meanwhile 77.2 per cent of the unemployed remain jobless and 8.4 per cent passed into ‘economic inactivity’ (retirement). Compared to a year ago, the percentage of those who actually found a job increased by +2.8 points, those who remained unemployed decreased by -4.0pp and those who transitioned to inactivity increased by +1.1pp.

According to the same Eurostat seasonal data, out of all persons in the European Union (EU) who were unemployed in the fourth quarter 2015, some 65.7 per cent (13 million persons) remained unemployed in the first quarter 2016, while 15.4 per cent (3 million) moved into employment and 18.9 per cent (3.7 million) moved into economic inactivity in Q1 2016.

Of all those initially in employment, 96.2 per cent (169.7 million) remained in employment, while 1.7 per cent (2.9 million) of those employed in the fourth quarter 2015 were observed to be unemployed in the first quarter 2016, and 2.2 per cent (3.8 million) transitioned into economic inactivity.