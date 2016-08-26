Let the moonlight lead the way

It might be still too hot to go out for a night run at the moment, but come September that will all change (hopefully) and we can all head to Athalassa park in Nicosia to run by the light of the silvery moon for charity.

For the second time, the event Running Under the Moon is being organised by Hellenic Bank to raise funds for the Association of Friends of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Thermokitida Agapis).

You can choose to race, run or walk a distance of five or ten kilometres, or a half marathon. There will also be corporate/team races or a walk in the park of five kilometres. As exercise should be promoted from a young age, the organisers have also ensured that young people from six to 16-years-old can participate in the one-kilometre event.

The entry fee is €15 to enter the half marathon or the ten-kilometre run, €12 for the five-kilometre run, and €200 for the five kilometre corporate/team race. The registration for the kids’ race is free.

But it is not a dry run, not in the least, after you have finished your run or walk, join in the after-party with lots of music, drink and food.

For more information and to register for the run, visit http://www.runningunderthemoon.com/aglantzia/.

Running Under the Moon

Moon light run for charity. September 24. Athalassa Park, Aglantzia, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €200/free. Register on: http://www.runningunderthemoon.com/. Tel: 22-767374