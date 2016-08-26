Memorable night of Greek music greats

This event is being hailed as the biggest musical events of the year, with live performances by Antonis Remos, Despina Vandi, Helena Paparizou and Melisses all in one night in Nicosia’s GSP stadium.

Antonis Remos has been a star ever since he released his first album in 1996, which became platinum in a few months, as did many more of his albums. He has performed sold-out concerts all over Europe over the years.

Like Remos, Despina Vandi was born in Germany and later moved to Greece. The two of them have something else in common. They were two of the four artists participating in the Greek version of the talent show The Voice called The voice of Greece from 2013 to 2015.

After moving to Athens in the early 90s Vandi released two albums. In 2000 her single Ipofero became the best-selling single of all time in Greece.

Among the numerous awards she has won is a world music award, the only time a Greek artist recording in Greece has ever won this award.

As well as the other two artists, Helena Paparizou was born in Northern Europe, in her case in Sweden where she also grew up. She quickly established herself as a teen idol, particularly among young girls. In 2010, Forbes listed Paparizou as the 21st most powerful and influential celebrity in Greece. She has more than 144 million views on YouTube – more than any other artist in the Greek music industry.

Together with the band Melisses, who came close to representing Greece in the 2010 Eurovision Song contest these, massively successful artists are sure to fill the GSP stadium and their audience can look forward to a memorable night.

Full Energy Live

Live performances by Antonis Remos, Despina Vandi, Helena Paparizou and Melisses. September 7. GSP Stadium, Nicosia. 9pm. €45/10. Tel: 22-874050