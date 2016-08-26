New bill for university hospitals ‘within three months’

A bill regulating the cooperation between public hospitals and the University of Cyprus’ medical school is expected to be completed within the next three months, Health minister Giorgos Pamboridis said on Friday

The minister, who was visiting the Makarios hospital in Nicosia, said that his main point of discussion with the heads of departments was to find ways to smoothly implement the terms of this corporation.

The aim, he said, is to make sure that medical students expected to begin their clinical practice at the beginning of September will receive excellent tutoring from the doctors of public hospitals.

He said he was certain that this will be the case.

During the meeting, Pamporidis answered to doctors’ questions and tried to appease their ongoing concerns.

“Due to pressing time constraints, drafting the relevant legislation has not been possible, but it will be a priority so that there is a legal framework regulating the operation of university clinics in our country,” Pamboridis said. Toward that end, he said, he has sought the help of the doctors and their unions.

“I hope that everything will run smoothly”, he said, adding that there will be constant cooperation between his ministry and the doctors to resolve any problems that may arise.

The bill will be tabled to parliament as soon as it is completed, he said.

Pamboridis also congratulated the staff of the Makarios hospital for the “care and affection” they are giving to the two and a half-year-old abandoned boy who has been living in the hospital since his birth due to a rare lung disease.

The state social welfare services are trying to find a home for the boy, since the only family he has had so far are the staff of the hospital, where he was left by his parents soon after birth, who probably felt they could no longer care for him due to his serious health problems which required constant medical care.

“They (hospital staff) really went beyond and above duty and this is impressive. Well done to them,” Pamporidis said.

State authorities are at the moment evaluating several requests from families that expressed interest to adopt the boy. The chosen family will undergo training before they are able to take him home.