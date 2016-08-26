Papadopoulos wants Cyprus problem issues in parliament

DIKO chief Nicolas Papadopoulos suggested on Friday that constitutional matters relating to the possible reunification of the island must go through parliament because he did not trust the president.

“There is no longer confidence in the president as regards the information given to parties and the people,” Papadopoulos told the state broadcaster.

He repeated accusations that President Nicos Anastasiades was engaging in secret diplomacy and kept parties and the people in the dark over his talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Papadopoulos said he could not understand why people were kept in the dark when their constitutional future was being discussed.

“These discussions must be transferred to the House of Representatives,” he said, adding that a special committee on the Cyprus problem should be set up.

The committee will be given the relevant documents and parties and the people would be briefed on what was being discussed in the reunification negotiations.

“And what the proposals are regarding the constitutional provisions that will define the rights of our people.”

“Parliament must have involvement when it comes to constitutional provisions and the future of our people,” he said.

He charged that Anastasiades was afraid of transparency, claiming the president was engaging in secret diplomacy and enforcing an information blackout as regards the talks.

“This is a crime and it must stop,” he said.

Papadopoulos added that he will launch an initiative to move discussion to parliament where there will be full transparency.