Petrides: failure to pass public service reforms will be a message that we’re fine with broken system

The cabinet on Friday approved the five revised bills on the public service reforms which have been re-tabled before parliament to vote, Undersecretary to the President, and Reform Commissioner Constantinos Petrides said.

The reform of the civil service is a top priority of the government, Petrides said.

He added that there had been some minor amendments to five of the six government bills for “better practical implementation”. The government hopes to have the legislation passed by parliament so that the new system is implemented in January 2017.

The initial six bills reforming the civil service in terms of hiring, appraisal, promotion and remuneration were tabled before parliament in August 2015 but five of them were sent back for adjustments, following a request of the legislative body.

The concerns and suggestions of civil servants and public school teachers were taken into consideration too, Petrides said, following “a long and detailed social dialogue” with their unions.

Ahead of the visit of technocrats of the European Commission and of the European Central Bank, expected to arrive on September 26, it is important for the government and the country to keep their commitments to the EU, he said.

The civil service reform, Petrides said, would radically change the nature of the public service and safeguard the viability of public finances. The bill on the state payroll, he said, will play a role in the effort to upgrade the Cypriot economy. The bill stipulates that pay rises in the public service will be tied to the trajectory of gross domestic product. It follows that no salary increases would be granted at times of zero economic growth, and any such increases would be given following collective bargaining and provided the state can afford it.

As for the rest of the bills, he said, “if we want the civil service reformed, they must pass (into laws)”. This is a complete overhaul, he said.

“If the reform does not go through, it will be a message that we don’t want the system to change,” Petrides added.

He added that President Nicos Anastasiades, who is to meet with political parties on September 13, is to discuss among others, the civil service reform.