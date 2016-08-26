Suspects in Low murder ‘didn’t intend to kill’ – reports

Two men arrested in the north have reportedly admitted to killing Briton George Low two weeks ago in Ayia Napa.

The two wanted men, Mehmet Akpinar, 22, and Sali Ahmet, 43, were captured in Kyrenia on August 19 by Turkish Cypriot police and brought before a north Nicosia court on where they were remanded not in connection with the murder, but for their illegal violation of a military area, a charge levelled at people crossing into the north by means other than a checkpoint.

Low, 22, from Dartford, in Kent, and his friend Ben Joseph Robert Barker were walking along Grigori Afxentiou Street at around 3.20am on the night of the killing, August 14, when the attack took place. Witnesses say they saw two men armed with knives stab the victims and then flee in different directions. Low suffered a fatal blow to his neck, which severed his carotid artery. Barker was stabbed four times in the back, but survived.

Phileleftheros reported on Friday that according to its sources, Akpinar and Salih admitted to the attack but said they did not want to kill Low and his friend, only to intimidate them. The men had a minor altercation earlier that evening.

The pair are to be held in the north for three months and will then appear at a new hearing.

Kibris reported that the court heard that Akpinar was a holder of Turkish citizenship, while his father is a citizen of the Turkish Cypriot breakaway regime. In addition, both Ahmet’s parents hold citizenship in the north.

Cyprus police said earlier this week that a written request had been submitted to the UN bi-communal technical committee on crime and criminal matters for the handing over of two men wanted for the murder. The committee was set up in 2008 so that both sides could cooperate on issues such as money laundering, illegal immigration, trafficking in human beings and arms and drugs trafficking.