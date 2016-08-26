UCy to study and chart Avakas gorge

The University of Cyprus announced on Friday that it had signed a €30,000 agreement for the implementation of a project aiming to study and charting of the Avakas gorge in the Akamas.

The project is privately funded, following the agreement signed between the university and Yiannakis Christodoulou, CEO of Vita Constructions Ltd, an announcement said.

The aim is a “specialised study”, which will include recording and mapping the entire gorge, to record the biodiversity that exists in the gorge, to create rich photographic material covering all four seasons, signaling a path in cooperation with the forestry department and creating a virtual tour of the gorge.

The 12-month long study will be carried out by a postgraduate researcher of the University of Cyprus, Vasiliki Anastasi, under the supervision of Associate Professor in environmental education and awareness, Costas Korfiatis.

Following the completion of the study, a publication will follow with information and a virtual tour of the gorge, which is located in the Peyia forest, in the Akamas peninsula.

“The publication will provide members of the public with further detailed information about the gorge,” the announcement said.