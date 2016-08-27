Cyprus to protest Turkish harassment of Cypriot vessel

Cyprus is expected to protest Turkey’s harassment of a Cypriot research vessel off the coast of Akamas on Thursday.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said the Republic will undertake all the appropriate actions with international organisations and foreign governments.

On Thursday, a Turkish navy frigate approached a Cyprus-flagged vessel carrying out dolphin research on behalf of the agriculture ministry some 12 miles off the Akamas coast on the western tip of the island.

The frigate contacted the vessel and demanded that it abandoned the area because it was violating Turkish territory, daily Phileleftheros said.

Turkey claims it has rights in the area and has sought to disrupt natural gas exploration carried out by international energy companies who won concessions in the EEZ..

Three oil majors were involved in the third hydrocarbon licensing round – ExxonMobil, ENI, and Total.