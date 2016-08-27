Paphos fire could have been started deliberately

The fire service on Saturday was investigating the causes of a fire that broke out in Paphos on Friday evening, after it emerged that it could have been set deliberately.

The blaze in the Panagia tou Sinti area, near Pentalia, appeared to have started in three to four places, reports said.

Fire fighters scrambled to the area after being notified of the fire at 7.35pm.

Five engines were dispatched from three stations, while four more fire fighting vehicles from the village of Amargeti, the Game Fund, and the forestry department also assisted.

The fire destroyed six hectares of wild shrub, dry grass, pine and olive trees.

The work of the fire fighting forces was hindered by the rough terrain but the blaze was eventually brought under control at around 11pm.

Forces remained on the scene as a precaution.