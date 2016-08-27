Police officer injured in car chase

A female police office was slightly injured after falling to the ground when she was hit by a car she and a fellow officer had been pursuing in Larnaca early on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 3.10am when the two officers, on patrol in their vehicle, spotted a car running a red light on Panagoulis and Spyros Kyprianou Avenues junction.

The car, driven by a young man with another as a passenger, entered Spyros Kyprianou Avenue and headed towards the town’s port.

The officers followed the men, using their vehicle’s lights and siren to get them to stop.

Instead, the youths accelerated and tried to get away before being forced to stop after the car entered a dead end road.

The officer stopped behind the car, at which point the driver reversed abruptly and hit the police vehicle.

The female officer got out of the police car and moved towards the driver of the car while her colleague went for the passenger.

At that point however, the driver accelerated in a further bid to escape, dragging the officer and throwing her on the ground.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for abrasions to the right side of her face and a broken tooth.

The driver of the car was expected to report to Larnaca police later on Saturday.