Police say mayor’s failure to provide statement kills bribery investigation

Police said on Saturday they were not investigating anything to do with corruption allegations made by Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos because no evidence or statements had been given.

“To date, police are not investigating anything regarding the case in question because it was not possible to get evidence and statements from people who possibly know, despite our repeated efforts,” a written statement said.

The force was referring to claims made by Phedonos that local officials had demanded kickbacks from oilfield service giant Schlumberger when the company was looking to set up its base of operations in Aradhippou, Larnaca, a couple of years ago.

Phedonos has been criticised for not providing police with a statement. He argued that he did not do so because every time he did in previous occasions, those implicated found out what he had said inside five minutes.

On Saturday, police said they could not carry out an investigation based on public statements “that did not help its work”.

“Investigating any case on the basis of generalities runs the risk of negatively affecting the inquiry,” the police said.

The force urged anyone with any evidence on the case to submit them immediately.