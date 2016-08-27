Prosecution of Kolossi councillors for misconduct

August 27th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Prosecution of Kolossi councillors for misconduct

The state Legal Service has decided to prosecute nine Kolossi municipal councillors in connection with several cases of misconduct between 2014 and 2015, it was reported on Saturday.

It followed an investigation into reports of irregularities in procedures to award projects and hiring of staff.

The cases are expected to be filed in court in the coming week. This did not necessarily mean that the suspects will be arrested, police sources told the Cyprus News Agency.

All those implicated have already been questioned by police as part of the investigation.

The Legal Service has also given instructions for the prosecution of the former community leader of the Kolossi refugee estate, the Apostolos Andreas parish, that was later put under the jurisdiction of the Kolossi council.

He is expected to be charged with abuse of power.

The Legal Service is also examining the findings of an investigation into corruption allegations in relation with the former council of Trahoni between 2008 and 2013.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close