Prosecution of Kolossi councillors for misconduct

The state Legal Service has decided to prosecute nine Kolossi municipal councillors in connection with several cases of misconduct between 2014 and 2015, it was reported on Saturday.

It followed an investigation into reports of irregularities in procedures to award projects and hiring of staff.

The cases are expected to be filed in court in the coming week. This did not necessarily mean that the suspects will be arrested, police sources told the Cyprus News Agency.

All those implicated have already been questioned by police as part of the investigation.

The Legal Service has also given instructions for the prosecution of the former community leader of the Kolossi refugee estate, the Apostolos Andreas parish, that was later put under the jurisdiction of the Kolossi council.

He is expected to be charged with abuse of power.

The Legal Service is also examining the findings of an investigation into corruption allegations in relation with the former council of Trahoni between 2008 and 2013.