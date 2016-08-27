Rose equaliser denies Liverpool victory at Tottenham

August 27th, 2016

Tottenham's Danny Rose celebrates scoring their first goal with Harry Kane at White Hart Lane.

Danny Rose scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out James Milner’s penalty as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Erik Lamela nodded Eric Dier’s cross into the path of Rose in the 72nd minute and the England left back controlled the ball and slammed it past Simon Mignolet to extend Spurs’ unbeaten start to the season.

Milner beat Michel Vorm from the spot in the 43rd minute after Erik Lamela had tripped Roberto Firmino in the box, as Spurs struggled to deal with Liverpool’s attacking firepower.

Stand-in goalkeeper Vorm made an excellent save to deny Philippe Coutinho from close range and was twice called out of his area to tackle the outstanding Sadio Mane as the visitors created chance after chance during the first half.

