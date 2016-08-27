Take to the sea to raise money for dogs

As in previous years, dog shelter PAWS takes raising money to a different level this September with the annual raft race taking place on Saturday September 17 at the Bona Mare beach in Timi. Why not go along and join the charity either to take part or simply to have fun watching the teams compete?

All you need to compete is a team of two to four people, two of whom have to be at least 18 years old, and a home-made raft with no engine parts plus a paddle.

It is only €20 to register (by September 10) and each team is requested to raise at least €50 through sponsorship. Teams are asked to build their own raft, keeping in mind that they will have to transport it to the venue and carry it.

On the day all participants must be present at 10am to register, and the first race is at 10.30am. Those who are less adventurous can simply watch.

Following the race is a barbeque meal for contestants and spectators for only €7 per head. After all that paddling and cheering everyone will need it!

Last year six rafts took part and €2,548 was raised by the event. PAWS is continuously aiming to collect much needed cash for their dogs. For this purpose the charity has organised several quiz nights, the latest of which took place in July. Other past events include a Beetle drive and a piano recital.

A raft race followed by a barbeque. September 17. Bona Mare Beach, Timi, Paphos.10.30am. €20 registration and €7 for the barbeque.

Full rules and sponsorship forms available from PAWS shelter, Acheleia, PAWS charity shop, Chlorakas or PAWS stall at the Duch Pond Market on Sundays. Tel: 99-162118 (Linda) or 96-712689 (Matt)