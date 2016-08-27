Village festival dedicated to baking

The various festivals organised in the Troodos area are a great way to get to know Cyprus and the traditions of the island. Villages in the mountains celebrate all the usual religious festivals, but quite a few of the events are also devoted to local produce. In recent months, there has been a Cherry Festival in Tsakkistra, a Rose Festival in Agros, a Fig Festival in Pyrgos, a Lavender Festival in Platres and an Apple Festival in Amiandos and Kyperounda.

Now it is Galata’s turn. The Pastry and Baking Goods Festival takes place in Galata on September 4, and is dedicated to baking various pastries, of which the area has a long tradition.

The festival programme starts with a guided tour of the village at 11am. During the walk visitors have the chance to visit the village’s Byzantine church Panagia Podithou which has been included in the UNESCO 10 Byzantine churches of Cyprus that were deemed to be of particular importance and were included in the list of World cultural heritage. The tour continues to another Byzantine church, Ayios Sozomenos, dating from the early 16th century, and the local folk art museum.

At 3pm, the festival starts in earnest in the village square. It features a presentation of traditional baking goods with flour as a main ingredient and a demonstration of traditional Cypriot bread production using a wood oven. Traditional old professions revolving around baking are put on show as well as an exhibition of old photos.

Something new is also part of the programme: cosmetics based on flours will be launched at the venue.

There are other treats as well. Visitors can enjoy Cypriot folk dance and music and taste an abundance of traditional delicacies and Cypriot coffee.

Galata pastry and baking goods festival

September 4. Galata Square. 11am. Tel: 99 352547