Audit service probes claims of squandering funds by former Trachoni council

The audit service is investigating claims made against former members of the Trachoni community council for squandering of funds and abuse of power, the village’s leader Kyriacos Christodoulou said on Sunday.

The probe was launched following his own reports to the audit service after the new community council was faced with €1m in debt when they took over.

Christodoulou told the Cyprus News Agency that he reported “suspicious awards of contracts and recruitment procedures and unjustified expenses” between 2008 and 2011.

“We had found more than €1m in debt and around €65,000 (in the council’s coffers). Today, after much effort, we managed to pay off half a million into this debt and have around €750,000 in our coffers,” Christodoulou said.

Investigations by the audit service have been completed with respect to the accounting part, he said, while in the next few days audits are expected on works the former council had commissioned.

On Saturday it was announced that the Limassol CID were given the green light by the legal service to prosecute all nine members of another community in the district, Kolossi, after reports of irregularities in hiring staff and granting contracts for works between 2014 and 2015. The police were given the green light after the attorney-general’s office deemed that, following investigations, there were a number of offences concerning abuse of power.