Cypriot research vessel will continue its operations, minister says

August 28th, 2016 Cyprus, featured 0 comments

Cypriot research vessel will continue its operations, minister says

Cyprus to protest Turkish harassment of Cypriot vessel

The Cypriot research vessel that was harassed by a Turkish navy frigate on Thursday off Akamas, will continue operations, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis said on Sunday.

The company that owns the research vessel, Kouyialis told the Cyprus News Agency, was hired by his ministry to collect information on its behalf concerning dolphins and whales in the area.

He added that it was forced by a Turkish frigate to change its course.

The vessel will continue its research programme which is expected to be completed within the coming days, Kouyialis said. The research is part of a programme of the fisheries department aiming to collect information on the marine area of Cyprus.

“It is within our obligations as an EU member-state to collect information concerning the sea,”Kouyialis said.

He added that the issue was being handled by the foreign affairs ministry.

On Thursday, a Turkish navy frigate approached the Cyprus-flagged vessel some 12 miles off the Akamas coast on the western tip of the island. The frigate reportedly contacted the vessel and demanded that it abandoned the area because it was violating Turkish territory.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides had said the Republic will undertake all the appropriate actions with international organisations and foreign governments.

Turkey claims it has rights in the area and has sought to disrupt natural gas exploration carried out by international energy companies who won concessions in the EEZ.

Three oil majors were involved in the third hydrocarbon licensing round – ExxonMobil, ENI, and Total.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close