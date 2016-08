A fire that broke out in the Rodani locality in Lythrodontas in the Nicosia district early Sunday has been brought under control, the fire service said.

In total, eleven rangers, four fire engines and a digger truck owned by a private individual managed to put out the fire that broke out at around 5am, around an hour and a half later. The fire burned a decare of wild vegetation.

Investigations are underway to find the cause of the blaze.