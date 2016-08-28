Man arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance

Police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of having stolen an ambulance from the Limassol general hospital earlier in the day and abandoning it on the coastal road after crashing into two cars.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, a man drove off early Sunday with the ambulance after breaking the parking bar.

A woman who was driving one of the two cars he crashed into was injured and taken to a private hospital, while the suspect reportedly injured his leg. Following a tip-off, police were able to locate a man matching his description and took him into custody just after noon. He was being questioned to determine whether he was the perpetrator.