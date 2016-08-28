Police call on anyone with information related to Paphos mayor’s graft allegations to speak up

Police on Sunday urged anyone possessing information that could back the claims made by Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos that Aradippou officials demanded bribes from oilfield service giant Schlumberger which was looking to set up its base of operations in Larnaca a couple of years ago, to step up and speak out.

In an announcement, police said that to date they were not investigating “anything concerning the case in question because despite our repeated efforts to receive information and testimonies from people that may be in the know, it has not been possible”.

Investigations based on generalisations, it said, carry the risk of affecting the investigative process negatively. “Thus, there cannot be investigations that are based on public statements which do not assist police work, and serve nothing more than to create impressions,” it said.

“Therefore, we call on anyone who may possess evidence that may assist in investigating the case in question to submit it promptly to the police,” the announcement said.

Aradippou Mayor Evangelos Evangelides, following a session of the municipal council discussing the very matter, on Thursday called on Phedonos to provide evidence backing his claims.

He also called on the attorney-general and the police to investigate the graft allegations against the council.

Phedonos had initially made the allegations on television back in March. At the time, Phedonos said a large American company had been blackmailed into paying kickbacks while seeking to set up shop in Larnaca. On Thursday, Phedonos identified the company as Schlumberger.