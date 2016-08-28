Rosberg eases to Belgian GP win, Hamilton third

German Nico Rosberg eased to victory in a chaotic Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver crossed the line 14.1 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton, starting on the back row of the grid after taking a 55-place engine-related grid penalty, clawed his way back up the field to finish third.

The race was briefly halted in the early stages after a massive crash for Renault’s Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane was taken to hospital for routine checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in the high-speed crash.

Rosberg’s sixth win of the season cut team mate Hamilton’s lead in the standings to nine points with eight races remaining.

Meanwhile Kevin Magnussen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in a high-speed crash at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his Renault team said.

The Dane lost control of his car as he crested the fast uphill sweep of the Eau Rouge corner and slammed violently into the barriers.

Magnussen, who had started 12th, got out of the car on his own but was limping slightly. He underwent checks at the medical centre before being taken to hospital.

“He is fully conscious and responsive,” Renault said in a statement.

“He has a small cut to the left ankle and has been escorted to a nearby hospital for further routine checks.”

Magnussen’s crash prompted a temporary halt to the race as marshals worked to repair tyre barriers damaged in the impact.



Driver and Constructor Standings after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

Drivers Points

1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 232

2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 223

3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull 151

4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 128

5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 124

6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 115

7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 62

8. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India 58

9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 45

10. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams 39

11. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 30

12. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso 30

13. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas 28

14. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso 23

15. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 17

16. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 6

17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor 1

18. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1

19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas 0

20. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 0

21. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber 0

22. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber 0

23. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor 0

24. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor 0

Constructors Points

1. Mercedes 455

2. Red Bull – TAG Heuer 274

3. Ferrari 252

4. Force India – Mercedes 103

5. Williams-Mercedes 101

6. McLaren 48

7. Toro Rosso – Ferrari 45

8. Haas – Ferrari 28

9. Renault 6

10. Manor – Mercedes 1

11. Sauber – Ferrari 0