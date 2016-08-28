Singapore confirms 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus – media

August 28th, 2016

Male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are seen in this picture. Zika virus is among the viruses spead by the species

Singapore has confirmed 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus, local media reported on Sunday, citing the city-state’s health ministry.

The cases include 36 foreign construction workers employed at a site in Aljunied, in the southeast of the island, the Straits Times newspaper and Channel News Asia television reported.

On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Singapore’s first case of a local transmission of the virus, which in Brazil has been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.

That case was also in the Aljunied area.

Authorities have tested 124 people, primarily construction workers. Seventy-eight have tested negative and five cases are pending, the reports said. In all, 34 patients have fully recovered.

