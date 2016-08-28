Our View: Petty thinking is jeopardising fruitful energy cooperation

IF THERE is one quality the politicians on both sides of the dividing line share it is a general inability to see the big picture. Perhaps this has something to do with living on a small island, for decades cut off from the rest of the world, and being forced to be insular and narrow-minded. Politicians are capable of bickering about the most inconsequential matters for years, stubbornly sticking to their respective positions, even after it has become obvious that they have nothing to gain from it.

Win-win situations are unheard of here as every dispute is reduced to a zero-sum game. It is one of the main reasons so many attempts to solve the Cyprus problem have failed. And this pettiness is threatening to derail the current efforts, despite the best efforts of outsiders to show us the bigger picture from which everyone in Cyprus stands to gain. That there is a peace effort actively supported by the US and the EU is because a Cyprus settlement is considered key to the West’s broader plans for the eastern Mediterranean region which would be centred on energy co-operation.

American policy-makers concluded that the region’s hydrocarbons provided an excellent opportunity for its two main allies in the region – Israel and Turkey – to mend their relations and resume the close co-operation that had been destroyed by Israel’s attack on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara in 2010. Relations based on mutual benefit – the sale of Israeli natural gas to Turkey – would secure peace and stability in the region. Cyprus, which had found its own gas reserves, could also be included in these plans for both practical and strategic reasons. The pipeline from Israel’s gas-fields would have to pass through Cyprus’ EEZ to reach Turkey, and a settlement would allow Cyprus to become part of this energy co-operation.

A Cyprus settlement, however, is vital for the plan to come to fruition. This is why the US has been taking such a keen interest in the peace efforts, having completely ignored the Cyprus problem for the 10 years following the 2004 referendum. Now that Israel and Turkey have fully restored relations and are discussing the sale of gas, the settlement has become even more pressing. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made no secret of his interest in a settlement in his meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades, while 10 days ago, after his meeting with Mustafa Akinci, President Tayyip Erdogan also spoke about the benefits of gas co-operation. He said: “After a possible settlement the real dynamic of Cyprus would emerge and the programme of works of regional dimensions, which has not been evaluated, would be put into practice.”

Last Sunday, speaking to Bloomberg, the State Department’s special envoy for international energy affairs, Amos Hochstein said that countries in the eastern Mediterranean needed to work together if they hoped to unlock multi-billion dollar gas discoveries. “If we can reach an agreement on the future status of the island, we unlock not only Israel-Turkey, we unlock Cyprus’ future production and destinations,” he said bluntly.

Petty-minded Greek Cypriot politicians went immediately on the offensive, complaining that linking a settlement to the exploitation of Cyprus’ hydrocarbons was unacceptable and that our sovereign right to exploit our gas as we decided should be safeguarded. Others said that Anastasiades was again showing an inclination to make concessions. The Turkish Cypriots meanwhile, had taken great exception to the news of the visit of Egypt’s petroleum minister to Cyprus to sign an energy co-operation agreement on Friday, with Akinci’s spokesman complaining that Greek Cypriots ignored that hydrocarbons belonged to both communities.

When the bigger picture is staring them in the face, our politicians refuse to look at it, preferring to stay in their small and familiar world of negation, dressed up as high principle. Big opportunities and challenges frighten them. Rather than seize the opportunity of Cyprus becoming a player, albeit a small one, in regional energy plans, they would rather moan that Turkey was violating our sovereign rights. They refuse to see that a settlement, apart from re-uniting the island, would allow us to exploit our hydrocarbon reserves in conditions of peace and stability. There is also a ready market for our natural gas in Turkey. Even the oil giants, who submitted expressions of interest in the third licensing round, are banking on a settlement.

The potential that would be unlocked for Cyprus through a settlement and regional energy co-operation would drastically change the country and provide countless opportunities for the future. But this requires our politicians leaving their comfort zone of petty-minded negativity and seeing the bigger picture with the countless possibilities it offers.