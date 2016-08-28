West Brom miss chance of top-six spot

West Bromwich Albion missed a chance to move into the Premier League’s top six when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough on Sunday despite making the better opportunities in a dull game.

Albion were the more progressive side but visiting goalkeeper Brad Guzan saved comfortably from James McClean and defender Brendan Galloway.

The home side might have had a penalty when striker Salomon Rondon clearly had his shirt held by Ben Gibson and Albion’s Craig Dawson headed narrowly wide from a corner in the second half.

Middlesbrough, promoted last season under Spaniard Aitor Karanka, took 73 minutes to have a shot on target but held on to maintain their unbeaten record after three games.

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United sank Hull City 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday night to keep up Jose Mourinho’s 100 percent Premier League record at his new club.

United laboured in wet conditions as they struggled to break down the hosts but Rashford provided a late spark after replacing Juan Mata, converting Wayne Rooney’s cross to crown a lively cameo appearance.