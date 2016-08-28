West Brom miss chance of top-six spot

August 28th, 2016 English Premier League, Sport 0 comments

West Brom miss chance of top-six spot

West Brom's Claudio Yacob tussles Mddlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

West Bromwich Albion missed a chance to move into the Premier League’s top six when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough on Sunday despite making the better opportunities in a dull game.

Albion were the more progressive side but visiting goalkeeper Brad Guzan saved comfortably from James McClean and defender Brendan Galloway.

The home side might have had a penalty when striker Salomon Rondon clearly had his shirt held by Ben Gibson and Albion’s Craig Dawson headed narrowly wide from a corner in the second half.

Middlesbrough, promoted last season under Spaniard Aitor Karanka, took 73 minutes to have a shot on target but held on to maintain their unbeaten record after three games.

Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United sank Hull City 1-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday night to keep up Jose Mourinho’s 100 percent Premier League record at his new club.

United laboured in wet conditions as they struggled to break down the hosts but Rashford provided a late spark after replacing Juan Mata, converting Wayne Rooney’s cross to crown a lively cameo appearance.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close