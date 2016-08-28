Woman critical after being hit by car

A 24-year-old woman from Romania who lives permanently in Cyprus is in critical condition with head injuries after being hit on Saturday by a car while crossing a street in Limassol.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old woman at around 9.30pm while on a pedestrian crossing on Homer Street in Limassol.

She was initially transferred to the Limassol hospital with a skull fracture but due to the severity of her condition she was taken to the Nicosia general hospital.

The driver, who was arrested, was given a breathalyser test, which came out negative.