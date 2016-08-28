Woman critical after being hit by car

August 28th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Woman critical after being hit by car

A 24-year-old woman from Romania who lives permanently in Cyprus is in critical condition with head injuries after being hit on Saturday by a car while crossing a street in Limassol.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old woman at around 9.30pm while on a pedestrian crossing on Homer Street in Limassol.

She was initially transferred to the Limassol hospital with a skull fracture but due to the severity of  her condition she was taken to the Nicosia general hospital.

The driver, who was arrested, was given a breathalyser test, which came out negative.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close