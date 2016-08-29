President Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci have 2nd meeting of intensified talks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci hold on Monday their second meeting in the context of a new round of intensified talks under UN-aegis, following a short break for the summer holidays.

The two leaders are also set to meet on Wednesday August 31, Friday, September 2, Tuesday September 6, Thursday September 8 and Wednesday September 14.

Replying to questions after their previous meeting last Tuesday, President Anastasiades said that the Greek Cypriot side would be in favour of a tripartite meeting between himself, the Turkish Cypriot leader and UNSG Ban Ki-moon, provided that sufficient progress is achieved in the talks.

CNA