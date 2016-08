Cash and other valuables worth €2,400 were stolen from a car in Ayia Napa early on Sunday, police said.

Two thousand euros in cash and €400 in valuables were inside a bag left by the owner of the car on the backseat.

According to the owner, a Ukrainian tourist rep, the bag was taken after the left rear window was smashed.

The car did not have an alarm, she told police, but it was insured against theft.

There were no security cameras covering the area in question.