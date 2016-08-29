Gasquet stunned by Britain’s Edmund at US Open

August 29th, 2016

Kyle Edmund claimed the biggest win of his career in his first appearance at the US Open in New York

The year’s final grand slam began with an upset as 13th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet was upended 6-2 6-2 6-3 by Britain’s world number 84 Kyle Edmund at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Gasquet, who has reached the last 16 at Flushing Meadows four times in his career, was outplayed throughout and his U.S. Open experience lasted just one hour, 41 minutes.

The 21-year-old Edmund, who helped Britain win the Davis Cup last year, crunched 10 aces and 40 winners in all en route to the biggest victory of his career.

Edmund will play Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo in the second round.

