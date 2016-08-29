Greek and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Cyprus

Cyprus was part of discussions the Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias had with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, when they met informally in Crete on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint press conference after their meeting, Kotzias reiterated his government`s position on the issue of guarantees, saying Athens wants to end this anachronistic system of guarantees of Cyprus` territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He also reiterated to Cavusoglu that Turkey`s occupation army, which invaded Cyprus in 1974, must withdraw with the solution of the problem.

“We are looking for a solution and we will discuss this specific topic further. I will meet my Cypriot colleague to discuss the subject and I hope for a positive outcome. International politics require compromises, good compromises, not bad ones,” he said.

The Turkish FM said Ankara supports “the efforts that are underway in the negotiations to find a solution in the Cyprus issue,” and expressed hope that both parties will seize the opportunity they have. Turkey and Greece will support a solution.

During their meeting, Kotzias and Cavusoglu discussed also developments in the area, the situation in Turkey after the failed coup attempt of 15th of July, recent events in Syria but also EU – Turkey relations and the refugee crisis.

The two ministers agreed on the need to improve bilateral relations and Cavusoglu thanked the Greek government for its support after the failed coup attempt.