Those hips don’t lie

The man who really could make us think Elvis is still alive will be giving three performances in September that will make your hips move along to the rock ‘n’ roll beats.

For those who are Elvis fans but never had the chance to enjoy a performance by the man himself, this is truly the next best thing.

Mario Kombou has been putting on Elvis tribute performances for over 20 years and his dedication to honouring the King was noticed by Donna Presley, Elvis’ first cousin, who has commented and shown support for the act, something that no other member of the Presley family has done for another tribute artist.

Kombou was brought up on the King’s music. He started singing in a Greek restaurant, doing other tributes but one night he saw someone doing Elvis and that was it, he was hooked. He decided there and then that he would be an Elvis entertainer and he started studying the man he would portray.

“I also liked that he had a good sense of humour, and sort of parodied himself a bit, but, the dedicated fan in me has to always admire his supreme talent, plus the enormous physical energy he displayed on stage,” Kombou has said.

The entertainer trained as an actor and has starred in the London production of Jailhouse Rock in the leading role of Vince Everett. He has also appeared on TV and radio shows. Along with other members of the West End hit musical Jailhouse Rock, he has also toured the UK with the new musical The Elvis Years 1954-1977.

Watch Kombou become Elvis on Saturday at the Pissouri Amphitheatre in Limassol, at Chlorakas Amphitheatre in Paphos on Sunday and then fans in Paralimni will have to wait until September 23. All performances start at 7.30pm and tickets are €15.

The Elvis Years

Live tribute performance by Mario Kombou. September 3. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol. Tel: 26-962415

September 4. Chloraka Amphitheatre, Paphos. Tel: 26-962415

September 23. Paralalimni Amphitheatre, Famagusta. Tel: 26-962415