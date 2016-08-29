International symposium on Mouflon underway in Nicosia

The 6th World Congress on Mountain Ungulates and the 5th International Symposium on Mouflon started in Nicosia on Monday morning, with the participation of scientists from over 20 countries, in Nicosia.

According to an official announcement, both conferences were organised by the Ministry of the Interior and will continue for four days.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Constantinos Nicolaides, the Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary, said that participation showed the increased interest that exists in the protection of mountain ungulates, “from the European Alps to the Himalayas, in Canada`s Rocky Mountains, the vast Siberia, as well in the Troodos mountains” in Cyprus.

He also said that the exchange of ideas would benefit the drafting of policies, that are necessary for the protection of mountain ungulates, which in many cases are endangered species.

Constantinides said the interior ministry was supporting both events, in a bid to display its increasing interest and concern over the protection of animal life on a global scale.

The meetings offer an opportunity for all scientists working in wildlife management, conservation, archaeozoology, history of hunting, ecology, veterinary research, genetics, taxonomy and population dynamics of Ungulates, and to representatives of government or non-governmental agencies involved in game and wildlife management, agriculture, nature conservation and veterinary research, to come together to exchange scientific and technical information through original scientific research, and determine ungulate conservation priorities for the years to come.