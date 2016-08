Jewellery worth €3,000 was stolen over the weekend from a shop in Kato Lefkara, Larnaca, a police report said.

According to the report, the shop’s owner, a Greek Cypriot woman, told police that her shop was burgled between Friday and Sunday morning, and the perpetrators removed silver or gold-plated items, including bracelets and necklaces.

The shop is not insured for theft, nor does it feature CCTV or an alarm system.