Pensioner killed in road collision

An 84-year-old man from Dromolaxia was killed in a road collision on Sunday near the roundabout of Kalo Chorio leading to Larnaca airport involving his car and a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

The other vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old resident of Livadhia who was taking two British tourists to the airport at around 1.30pm.

The pensioner, Varnavas Stylianou, was critically injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital where doctors found he had fractured ribs and a contusion to his left lung. He was admitted to ICU but died around 5.15pm

From those in the second car, the driver and one of the British tourists were also injured. The tourist was found to have suffered contusions to his neck and the driver of the car was injured his right foot. They were discharged after being treated.

In driver was also breathalysed but the results turned up zero alcohol consumption. It was not clear whether everyone involved were wearing seat belts.

A post mortem on the pensioner is due to be carried out on Monday. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.