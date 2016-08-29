A set to write home about

Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden, two American DJs who split paths for a while to follow solo careers, are now back together and plan to show Limassol how progressive trance can really be.

The two DJs will perform at Guaba Beach Bar next Sunday as part of their Classics & Remixes Tour.

The duo will give all trance, electronica and house music fans a real treat as they will perform a whole set, rather than just flying in to be a big name to fill a guest slot.

As always things will get started at noon with local DJs, and the real show will take to the stage for four hours at 5pm.

Gabriel and Dresden

Live performance by the DJs. September 4. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 12pm-9pm. €10/free. Tel: 96-682865