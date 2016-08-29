Uzbek leader ‘in intensive care after brain haemorrhage’

August 29th, 2016 International 0 comments

Uzbek leader ‘in intensive care after brain haemorrhage’

Uzbekistan's President Karimov attends news conference in Tashkent

Uzbek President Islam Karimov is in a stable condition in an intensive care ward after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Saturday, his daughter Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva wrote on her Instagram page on Monday.

Karimov, 78, who has run Uzbekistan since it was a Soviet republic and wields sweeping powers, has no obvious successor. This means that the eventual transition of power is likely to be decided within a close circle of his family and top officials.

“At the moment, it is too early to make any forecasts about his condition in the future,” his daughter wrote. “I will be grateful to everyone who will support my father with prayers.

The government of Central Asia’s most populous country said on Sunday that Karimov was undergoing hospital treatment, but provided no details.

A failure to reach consensus on a transition could destabilise the mostly Muslim nation of 32 million long targeted by Islamist militants and strategically located north of Afghanistan.

Karimov has no sons, who might have been regarded as heirs apparent in the patriarchal culture. His elder daugher, Gulnara, has not appeared in public since several media reported in 2014 that she had been placed under house arrest.

Karimov’s second daughter, Lola, is Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Paris-based UNESCO.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close