Another reason to have a beer

After the Limassol wine festival and on the heels of the September Fun and Beer festival follows yet another beer festival, this one taking place in the centre of Nicosia, the Constanza moat. As with the others, it is a large event, and according to the organisers the most massive event of the capital! In 2015 it attracted more than 30,000 visitors from both Cyprus and abroad. This is another opportunity to try beer from around the world while consuming a variety of foods and snacks – for six days.

And of course, there is also entertainment. The programme starts on Friday with the Big Band Theory, a Cypriot band to be followed on stage by Greek rock star Lavrentis Macheritsas.

The following day Maraveyas Ilegal who plays five musical instruments and sings in four languages, will surprise the guests with a choice of his wide repertoire.

Other highlights of the event are high-profile Greek artist Peggy Zina, singer Panos Mouzourakis and Melina Aslanidou, the Greek singer who became a coach in the TV reality show The Voice of Greece in 2014.

Finally, on the last day the Big Band Theory are back followed by seven-member Greek band Imam Baildi, aptly named after a Mediterranean dish that consists of a blend of vegetables, as the band itself plays a blend of music with new remixing techniques, resulting in intense urban sounds.

The festival is co-organised by the Nicosia Tourism Board, the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CK Matrix Ltd and is under the auspices of the Nicosia Municipality.

Nicosia Beer Fest 2016

Beer festival with live music events and beer. September 2-7. Constanza moat, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. €6 with a beer. Tel: 96-700020