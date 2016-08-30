Art, music, food and drink – who could want more?

The Flying Away Art festival returns in the next few days for three days of art and music the Orfeas stadium on September 9, 10 and 11.

Over the years The Flying Away Art and Music Festival has managed to establish itself as a festival with passion, and it is the only festival in Cyprus which combines art and music. This September it takes place for the tenth time, hosting 70+ art shops and serving drinks and food, all in one location.

Already 150 artists are preparing to display their works and creations in specially equipped shops. There, in addition to admiring their art, you can acquire that vintage furniture that you dreamed of or the perfect table that matches your living room, unique fashion pieces and accessories missing from your wardrobe, and much more!

Along with the artists, dozens of musicians and performers from Cyprus and abroad will perform at the festival! And don’t try to pick a day of the festival… you owe it to yourself to attend all three! Why? Read on.

On the first day, Friday 9, the boys from Limassol who know how to rock, Cypriot band Atout’A’Leme will be onstage. After that the audience can enjoy the master of the Greek indie-pop scene, Monsieur Minimal and the night will culminate in a performance by Burger Project. This Greek band can best be described as a band with a twist. Songs that pretty much everybody knows are transformed in a delicate manner by these innovative entertainers.

On Saturday the audience can warm up by rocking to the rhythms by the group On Tour. Band Cyanna Mercury from Greece are next, who will as always be aiming for the perfect blend of psychedelic rock and blues with traditional elements of their country.

To round off the evening Philippos Pliatsikas and his band will charm those in the audience who are incurable romantics with his famous lyrical themes.

On the last day of the festival the organisers plan to woo the Reggae lovers among us. First on stage is Mr Pakman with his funky dub-reggae rhythms.

Later the unique beats of Funky Notes from Austria will take over and then the best known Greek Reggae band Locomondo will go on to perform songs such as Magiko Xali (Magic carpet). DJ Portiero is the last to entertain us in the spirit of the reggae mood of the day.

Performances will have a live link to Mix FM.

Flying Away Art and Music Festival

Three-day art and music festival. September 9-11. Orfeas Stadium, Nicosia. 6pm. €5/free per day. Tel: 70-087171