Car arson in Paphos

Paphos police are investigating a case of car arson that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, at 3.15 am the fire service in Paphos received message of an incident at a car-repair shop on Nicolaou Ellina Street. The fire had destroyed a Suzuki vehicle and damaged an adjacent Peugeot.

Firemen also found that a thirds vehicle had been covered with flammable material.

The premises is owned by a Syrian permanent resident. The third vehicle belonged to him and the others to customers.