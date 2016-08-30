Cavusoglu due in the north

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due in the north on Tuesday night for a round of contacts with the Turkish Cypriot leadership on Wednesday.

According to reports from the north, Cavusoglu will participate in the inauguration ceremony of a common project between Turkey and the breakaway regime in the field of “information technology and digital archives”.

Cavusoglu will also hold meetings with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and with “prime minister” Huseyin Ozgurgun.

Akinci was due on Tuesday to hold meetings with the Turkish Cypriot parties in order to inform them on the current intensified round of Cyprus negotiations.

The two Cyprus leaders have another five meetings lined up – the next one is on Wednesday – in order to bridge gaps on chapters already discussed and to put new ones such as guarantees on the table. The intensified round will close on September 14 after which they are expected to make a joint statement on the progress achieved.