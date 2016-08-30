The grandiose setting of the ancient Curium amphitheatre has been the site of many performances, and will next week host Maltese pop and rock band Red Electrick, soprano Aliki Chrysochou and maestro Steven Mercurio for a musical night under the stars.

The five-man band who won the Best Band and the Best Song categories at the 2014 Malta Music Awards will woo the concert goers with new songs from their latest album, Inside You, as well as performing famous covers in tribute to David Bowie, Prince and Michael Jackson.

They will be introduced by Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou who every year invites musicians from different parts of the world and musical backgrounds to share the stage with him. Hadjiloizou, President and Artistic Director of the Cyprus Academy of Music, has given hundreds of concerts as a pianist, conductor and composer worldwide, with his music performed by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, awarded at Cannes, and even sound tracked in Hollywood.

World renowned soprano Aliki Chrysochou and Maestro Steven Mercurio will make a guest appearance at the event. The internationally acclaimed soprano quickly became famous after her success in the seventh season of Britain’s Got Talent when she not only captivated the four judges but the whole world with her performance.

Conductor and composer Maestro Mercurio has performed in many of the world’s best loved opera houses where he has conducted more than 45 operas in seven different languages. His many accomplishments include composing songs, chamber works and pieces for large operas as well as creating arrangements for a wide array of artists including Andrea Bocelli, Placido Domingo and Sting.

Maestro and Friends

Yiannis Hadjiloizou hosts Red Electrick, Aliki Chrysochou and Steven Mercurio. September 11. Curium Ancient Theatre, Episkopi. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 77-777040