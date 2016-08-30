Puppies abandoned in the buffer zone

The Animal Party alleged on Tuesday that UNFICYP soldiers were seen abandoning a box with six puppies in the buffer zone near Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia and that they had been spotted by Greek Cypriot national guardsman at an observation post in the area.

According to the party, a UN vehicle was seen to stop, unload the crate and drive off.

It said it had reported the matter to the Cyprus defence ministry and veterinary services as it was a health hazard since no one knew where the animals had originated.

Volunteers have undertaken to look after the puppies for the moment, the party said.

The UN could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.