August 30th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Woman indecently assaulted on a Paphos road

A 23-year-old woman in Paphos complained to police that she was indecently assaulted by a man as she was walking along a road on Monday night.

According to police, the British Cypriot woman, a resident of the town, said she was walking along Dikomo road around 8.15pm when a young man approached her, grabbed her violently and tried to kiss her.

When she began to scream for help and push him away he fled.

The woman was treated at Paphos hospital for scratches on her shoulder and chest.

Police are trying to identify the perpetrator.

