City striker Aguero charged by FA with violent conduct

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been charged with violent conduct over an incident involving West Ham United defender Winston Reid, the FA said in a statement.

The Argentine international now faces a three-match ban that would see him miss Premier League games against Manchester United and Bournemouth and a League Cup third-round tie against Swansea City.

Aguero appeared to elbow Reid in the head on Sunday, a Premier League game City won 3-1. The incident was not seen by match officials so the FA has taken retrospective action.

On Monday, Aguero withdrew from the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela due to a calf injury.

Argentina host Uruguay on Thursday and then visit Venezuela five days later.